Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Crews are putting out hot spots of a blaze at an apartment complex in DeKalb County in which the third floor of a unit collapsed onto the second floor.
The fire began early Wednesday morning at the complex on the 1000 block of Brook View Avenue in NE Atlanta.
When crews arrived on scene, heavy flames were shooting from the structure.
Investigators believe the fire started on the outside of a second floor unit but no official cause has been determined at this time.
All residents were able to make it out safely and no injuries were sustained.
Six units were impacted.
