DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- The third suspect allegedly involved in an Ellenwood murder case was arrested on Friday.

According to police, 24-year-old Tyler Rhashad Anderson of Decatur had been sought on warrants for Felony Murder and Armed Robbery related to the shooting death of Jesse Turner on October 7.

The shooting happened on Panthersville Road.

Two other suspects, Charlie Lee Geddis, 22, and Antonio Jermaine Crowley, 22, who were allegedly involved in this case were also arrested earlier.

On February 7, Anderson was taken into custody and transported to Dekalb County Jail.