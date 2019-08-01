DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nearly two months have passed since Ronald Peters was fatally shot in Decatur. Now, DeKalb County Sheriffs believe they have a third suspect connected to the hate-related crime in custody.

Nineteen-year-old Tyreese T. Johnson was arrested in Lithonia on July 31. He is charged with felony murder and armed robbery for allegedly shooting Peters and robbing him of his belonging as life poured from his body.

Johnson is being held at DeKalb County Jail.

Two other suspects were also arrested in connection to the fatal shooting. On July 26, Shaleeya Nicole Moore, 18, was arrested in Statesboro, and on June 5, 21-year-old Joshua Cortez Ellis was arrested in Stockbridge.