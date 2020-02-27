Third suspect wanted in connection to fatal gas station shooting

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A third suspect connected to a fatal Pleasant Hill Road shooting is wanted by Gwinnett County Police.

Police say Jaime Manuel-Jimenez, 19, is charged with murder and aggravated assault, though his current location is unknown.

Police previously arrested Silvia Najarro, 19, and Jayce Villafana-Diaz, 19, for their involvement in the shooting that took place at a Shell gas station on Feb. 5.

On that tragic evening around, around 10 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pleaseant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth. As officers canvassed the area for a victim, they realized there was a second scene at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Club Drive. There they found a vehicle with the victim inside.

Both Najarro and Villafana-Diaz have been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Anyone with information of Jimenez's location is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.