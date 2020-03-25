ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A third positive COVID-19 case was identified at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday.

Airport officials told CBS46 that the employee reported to work on Monday, March 9 at the Main Checkpoint and while on duty the employee was not symptomatic. However, the employee reported that they did not feel ill until March 13.

According to the press release, the Main Checkpoint will be sanitized Wednesday evening by professional contractors.

Assistant Federal Security Director, Sherri Stevens-Mack released the following statement:

"As we work through this, I ask that you remember that we are all in this together and it is important that we all remain flexible in the coming days as the situation evolves. Continue to practice good hygiene and follow the CDC Guidelines that outline recommended practices for minimizing the spread of the virus and keeping you, your co-workers and family safe."

This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.