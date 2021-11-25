McDonough, Ga. (CBS46) — A third woman has been arrested for helping Jordan Jackson after he allegedly killed Henry County Police Officer Paramhans Desai on Nov. 4.
Desai encountered Jackson after he responded to a domestic dispute on Floresta drive in McDonough. After the shooting, Jackson fled the scene,.
About a week later, he killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement. Madison Troy and Katlyn Finley were arrested for aiding and abetting on Nov. 9. On Nov. 15, 24-year-old Demetria S. Daniel was arrested in Riverdale.
Daniel has been charged with Hindering Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal. Daniel, allegedly, was one of the primary suspects that assisted with hiding Jordan Jackson after he shot Officer Desai who succumbed to his injuries on Nov. 8. Daniel is lodged in the Clayton County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.