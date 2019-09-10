STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- Georgia schools are using science and technology to keep student athletes safe in the heat.
Stone Mountain High School Coach James Lal told CBS46 keeping his guys safe means always staying mindful a few things.
“Player safety is our number one concern nowadays,” said Coach James Lal.
Lal says to help ensure players stay safe, the Georgia high school athletic association requires coaches to use this instrument called a wet bulb. The bulb measures temperature and humidity.
“Gives the wet bulb which is also a mixture of the heat outside and the humidity,” Lal explained.
That’s the most accurate measure coaches have of determining one important factor.
Once that numbered reading is in, coaches match it to a GHSA guideline chart that defines practice rules, such as no helmet and pads, or indoor practice only. Which is why the pirates practiced indoors Monday And Tuesday evening.
