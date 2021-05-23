ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thomaston Police said one man is dead after being accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in Thomaston.
Around 3 p.m. Sunday Thomaston Police officers were dispatched to 110 Thurston Avenue in reference to a welfare check.
While en route, dispatch advised the officers that someone had possibly been shot in the home.
Upon entry, they found Rosanna Smith, 32, shot to death.
After further investigation it was determined that the victim’s ex-boyfriend, John Bussey, 42, who is the father of her infant child, had come to the home to return the victims vehicle.
While at the home, some type of dispute occurred and evidence suggests Bussey shot Smith and fled the scene in her Ford Edge.
A BOLO for Bussey and the vehicle was issued to surrounding jurisdictions.
Police said the man was on the run when around 6:30 p.m. Georgia State Patrol spotted him near Ponce De Leon Avenue in Atlanta.
Troopers tired to stop Bussey before he wrecked at the intersection of Ponce and Monroe Drive. He was found dead in the vehicle from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police had the intersection blocked off for hours Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening to further investigate the situation.
