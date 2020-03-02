THOMASTON, Ga. (CBS46) A Thomaston is facing serious charges after police found him in possession of thousands of images of underage children downloaded to his account on a popular image-sharing website.
James Warren Krivan, 33, was arrested last Thursday and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography. This comes after the GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit received numerous tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were all associated with one Imgur user account.
The GBI eventually found thousands of images on the account, some of which were considered child pornography according to Georgia law. This investigation is active and ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.