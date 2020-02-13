THOMASTON, GA (CBS46)—Thomaston police are looking for a man they say injured officers during a vehicle pursuit.
According to the Thomaston police department’s Facebook page, Terrell King was wanted for multiple felony charges, including an aggravated assault charge against a Pike County police officer.
Police received a tip that King was in the Thomaston area driving a gold Cadillac Escalade, a spokesperson wrote.
An officer spotted King in the Triune Village area around 4:00 p.m. and attempted to stop King.
According to police, “based on the nature of his warrants, his violent history and manner in which he was driving to elude officers, one of our officers rammed his vehicle to end the pursuit.
After stopping the vehicle, King climbed out the passenger side of his vehicle and stole a citizens vehicle that had stopped when he observed the wreck.
While trying to stop King from stealing the second vehicle two of our detectives attempted to remove King from the car.
King was able to drive off striking one of the officers knocking him to the ground while the second officer dove out of the way to avoid being struck.”
Police further stated King was last seen on Waymanville Road, driving a late model Silver Nissan Pathfinder.
All officers received minor injuries.
Police reported King is to be considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information should call 9-1-1 immediately.
