THOMASVILLE, GA (CBS46) -- Thomasville Police are asking for the public's help finding a felon they said possessed multiple firearms.
Torreio Johnson was pulled over for a traffic stop last week when the weapons were found. He fled the traffic stop on foot after identifying himself to the officers.
Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Atlanta area Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.