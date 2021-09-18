ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands made their way to Atlanta for Music Midtown, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The annual music festival started Saturday and is expected to be a chart-topping weekend for many businesses in Midtown.
While this year's event came with changes because of COVD-19, music lovers were still excited to attend Music Midtown.
Thousands gathered in Piedmont Park to hear 30 plus artists perform.
Music Midtown has been a staple in Atlanta for more than 20 years.
Because of COVID-19, attendees had to be either vaccinated or show proof of a negative test and those who weren't vaccinated were required to wear a mask.
Attendees told CBS46 that it was worth it.
