ALTANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Pride Festival ushered in the weekend with an unforgettable celebration on Saturday.
Keanna Baxter was one of thousands at Piedmont Park with her family.
"Family, family, family , this is like if you are afraid of your own family knowing who you are, come to pride," Baxter said. "We don't care who you are, we don't care what you do, we love you."
This is Baxter's second year coming to Pride.
"It's like the only time where I feel like myself," she said. "Where I can feel like I don't have to be in a category."
Baxter told CBS46 the music and concerts is an added bonus to the energy and love she feels each Pride.
Marky Nations was with his family, too, and agreed.
"Feeling accepted, feeling good," he said. "It's that one weekend out of the year you get to walk around and feel genuinely good about who we are."
