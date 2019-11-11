MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands of spectators lined the streets of Marietta and gathered on the town square for the city’s 15th annual Marietta Veterans Day Parade.
The parade featured marching bands and JROTC units from several Cobb County high schools along with floats, military vehicles and representatives of several veterans organizations.
After the parade, spectators gathered on the square for a ceremony to pay tribute to the men and women who defended our nation’s freedoms.
The grand marshal and keynote speaker was Capt. Charles E. Polk III, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve (retired).
Among the attendees was Robert C. Sheldon, a 91-year-old Marietta veteran who served in three branches of the military during his 43-year career. Sheldon was 17 when he joined the Marines and fought in World War II. He later joined the Army where he rose to the rank of colonel. He ended his career when he retired at age 60 as a brigadier general in the Georgia National Guard.
Sheldon came to the parade and ceremony, not to be honored, but rather to thank others for their service.
“It gives me the privilege of thanking people who are veterans,” Sheldon said. “That’s what it’s for.”
