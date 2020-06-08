CLARKSTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Metro Atlanta was covered in protests over the weekend, including in the culturally diverse city of Clarkston.
On Sunday, thousands of residents and supporters walked from the City Hall Annex and through the city's streets in solidarity of the "Black Lives Matter" movement.
“With our feet, we are demonstrating moving forward together, show our willingness to acknowledge implicit biases, to hold our friends, colleagues, and family members accountable for racial injustices and most importantly, to be a part of the solution, not the problem!," said Rev. Karl Moore, pastor of Clarkston First Baptist Church.
Several other faith leaders and a professor from Emory Hospital spoke to the peaceful protesters about maintaining social distance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Heval Kelli, Emory University School of Medicine.
Bell also gave the next steps to be taken in search of formalizing solutions.
“This is just the beginning and a great step towards creating systemic solutions. Soon there will be townhalls held to further this discussion,” said the reverend.
Other City of Clarkston representatives and march participants included, Robin Gomez, City Manager and Clarkston Police Chief, Christine Hudson.
