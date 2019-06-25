ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Thousands of Georgia Power customers are offline after storms ripped through metro Atlanta Monday night.
Nearly 5,000 customers are without power in eastern Atlanta. Most of those customers are in southeast Atlanta, while a large pocket of outages is also being reported in northeast Atlanta. Nearly 1,000 people are without service in an area near Briarcliff and Lavista roads in DeKalb County.
There are also large pockets of outages in southwest Atlanta and an area west of Jonesboro. One pocket in southwest Atlanta has nearly 700 customers in the dark.
Georgia Power representatives say service is expected to be restored around 1 p.m.
