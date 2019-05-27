TYRONE, Ga. (CBS46) Thousands of people are without power after a vehicle struck a utility pole early Monday morning.
The vehicle struck the pole on Westbourne Road near Kirkley Road in Tyrone. Several Georgia Power and Coweta-Fayette EMC customers are offline as a result.
It's unclear if any injuries have been sustained.
Here are the latest numbers:
Georgia Power: 658
Coweta-Fayette EMC: 1,976
Crews are working to restore service.
