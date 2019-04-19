ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Powerful storms tearing through metro Atlanta have knocked thousands of Georgia Power customers offline.
Over 15,000 customers are in the dark with the most outages being reported in Cobb, DeKalb and Gwinnett counties.
There are also sporadic outage pockets throughout metro Atlanta.
Crews are working to restore service but a restoration time is still unclear.
Click here for the latest outage numbers!
