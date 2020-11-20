There were long lines at Covid-19 testing sites all across metro Atlanta Friday as people get ready for Thanksgiving.
At the St. Luke’s Lutheran Church testing site in Buckhead the wait was up to two hours and the line of cars stretched all the way up Northside Parkway, backing all the way up to the I-75 exit.
The location, which normally cuts the line off at 5 p.m., had to shut down early because of the volume of people. Those we spoke to getting tested said they were doing it as precaution as they plan to travel to see relatives for the Thanksgiving holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.