ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Thousands of Americans are trying to flee Afghanistan as President Joe Biden affirms his decision to pull U.S. Troops.
Among the groups are Georgians racing to get back home, some others seeking refuge where their families live.
"We just have a lot of people calling us on the phone, showing up at our doors," explained Justin Howell, Deputy Director of the Atlanta chapter for the International Rescue Committee.
Howell told CBS46, anxiety and fear have flooded their office as Georgians are stuck in Afghanistan and even families already in the peach state begging for help to be reunited with their Afghan relatives.
"Two families we anticipated did make it on one of the final flights out of Afghanistan, we are welcoming them either today or tomorrow," he said.
The path, though, for many others remains uncertain, not just for the International Rescue Committee but also Atlanta-based CARE.
CARE confirmed to CBS46, some of its staff worry how and if they'll return to Georgia. They the humanitarian agency said it could not release the total number of members affected, citing travel safety concerns.
"Staff and colleagues trying to determine both how they can continue to do the work, but how they need to make exit plans," says CARE CEO Michelle Nunn.
Adding, "there have clearly been--we have seen some failings in execution [from the U.S.]."
Americans in Afghanistan got a note Tuesday-- the federal government urging they head to the airport but that the U-S cannot guarantee their security as they travel to the airport. CBS News reported at least 10 to 15 thousand U-S citizens must travel through Kabul to leave.
In a Tuesday briefing, State Department Spokesman Ned Price told reporters, "We are doing everything we can in a challenging and dynamic security situation." Price continued, "we are engaging with the Taliban, we've heard assurances of safe passage."
But CARE staff says their team still feels some concern for the next few days.
"Our hope is that those that are trying and need to make their way out will be able to do that with safety and greater confidence than thus far has been the case," Nunn said.
Atlanta humanitarian groups like CARE and International Committee Rescue say they need more time but its not on their side.
Federal leaders on Tuesday would not commit to having U.S. troops in Afghanistan past August 31, as the Taliban tightens its hold on the country.
Senator Jon Ossoff encouraged Georgians who are impacted by the crisis to reach out this his team: afg-evac@ossoff.senate.gov
