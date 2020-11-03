Final votes from metro Atlanta precincts will continue counting ballots well into Wednesday.
In Fulton County, election officials say a pipe burst at State Farm Arena delayed the counting of thousands of absentee ballots. In Gwinnett County a software malfunction prevented more than 50,000 from being counted. DeKalb County's preliminary voting results began to trickle in just after midnight.
For live election results visit: https://www.cbs46.com/results/
