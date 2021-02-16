Nearly 5,000 DeKalb County tenants and landlords have applied for financial help since the county's Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program opened on Friday.
According to Javoyne Hicks, DeKalb County Clerk of State and Magistrate Courts, the program had received approximately 34,000 website visits and 7,300 emails.
“This program is unique because it not only protects renters from eviction, it helps landlords who are receiving less income due to the pandemic to stay in business,” said DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond.”
