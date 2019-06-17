ATLANTA, Ga.(CBS46) -- Just a few weeks ago the Futon County Solicitor General's Office offered a Father's Day gift like no other -- the opportunity to have criminal records expunged.
Fathers with a misdemeanor charge that did not result in a conviction were among those who were considered for expungement. The goal number was 1,000, however, on Monday, the Fulton County Solicitor General's Office said they had exceeded that goal.
It will take about 30 days for qualifying records to be cleared.
