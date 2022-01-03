POWER OUTAGES JAN 3
Joyce Lupiani

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Power customers across the state are experiencing power outages because of high winds.

Some of the power outages include 7,685 customers without power in Gwinnett County; 2,686 customers in DeKalb County; 4,280 in Fulton County; 1,205 in Henry County; and 1,756 in Oconee County. Additional power outages can be seen here

Select Clayton County facilities located on Government Circle and Anvil Block Road are temporarily closed because of a power outage. Georgia Power is on the scene to determine the problem and complete repairs.

The affected facilities include:

Government Circle Facilities:

• Print Shop

• Technology Telephone and Radio Center

• Animal Control

• Fleet Maintenance

• Fuel Station

• Building and Maintenance

• UGA-Extension Services

Anvil Block Road Facilities:

• Animal Control and Police Sector 1

• Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center

Other Facilities:

• Fire Station 14

• Police Sector 2

• Police Sector 3

• Refuse Control

A make-up day for classes and programs at the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center will be re-scheduled for registered participants. To reschedule, call 770-347-0340.

