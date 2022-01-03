ATLANTA (CBS46) — Georgia Power customers across the state are experiencing power outages because of high winds.
Georgia Power crews are working as quickly as possible to assess damage and restore power this morning following last night's heavy rain and high winds. For storm safety tips and outage information visit https://t.co/ziteMvpqDu. #gawx pic.twitter.com/s34tMzGrwa— Georgia Power (@GeorgiaPower) January 3, 2022
Some of the power outages include 7,685 customers without power in Gwinnett County; 2,686 customers in DeKalb County; 4,280 in Fulton County; 1,205 in Henry County; and 1,756 in Oconee County. Additional power outages can be seen here.
Select Clayton County facilities located on Government Circle and Anvil Block Road are temporarily closed because of a power outage. Georgia Power is on the scene to determine the problem and complete repairs.
The affected facilities include:
Government Circle Facilities:
• Print Shop
• Technology Telephone and Radio Center
• Animal Control
• Fleet Maintenance
• Fuel Station
• Building and Maintenance
• UGA-Extension Services
Anvil Block Road Facilities:
• Animal Control and Police Sector 1
• Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center
Other Facilities:
• Fire Station 14
• Police Sector 2
• Police Sector 3
• Refuse Control
A make-up day for classes and programs at the Sonna Singleton Gregory Senior Center will be re-scheduled for registered participants. To reschedule, call 770-347-0340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.