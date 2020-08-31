ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Congress is working to finalize the next round of Coronavirus relief that could include a federal pause on evictions.
The last provision under the Cares Act expired over the weekend. That means landlords can now deliver a 30-day notice to tenants who are behind on rent.
“It’s just a matter of time,” Atlanta resident James Payton said.
And time is not on Payton’s side. An eviction from his apartment in Northwest Atlanta appears to be inevitable.
“I have not received the 30-days-notice yet, but they did put a note on my door requesting the amount of rent that is due,” Payton said.
For the past several weeks he has been protected from eviction due to the federal Cares Act, which was a Coronavirus relief program which put a freeze on evictions, until it expired.
Stefanie Sparks is a managing attorney with Atlanta Legal Aid and is concerned that as many as 385,000 Georgians could be evicted.
“We’re going to have a lot of people who through no fault of their own may be homeless and on the streets,” Sparks said. “They’re scared. A lot of them are unemployed due to COVID or have been furloughed and they’re waiting on unemployment benefits or what they’re receiving is very small and they’re having a tough time making those rent payments.”
There is little hope for James Payton expect for the fact that he won’t be alone.
“It’s going to take quite some time for those hearings to move through the system and it may lengthen the amount of time a person can stay in their home, even if an eviction is pending and hopefully they can come up with some sort of agreement with the landlord for a payment plan,” Sparks said.
“Well I trust in God and first and foremost I trust in everything he said he would do for me, so with that being said I depend and lean on him with my faith that something will come through for me,” Payton said.
If you find yourself facing eviction you can contact Atlanta Legal Aid for assistance at 404-524-5811. They serve Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.