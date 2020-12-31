Thursday was the last day for early in-person voting.
In Cobb County, people were standing out in the rain for hours hoping to make their voices heard.
At the Smyrna Community Center, Uchechi Ohanu, stood in line for two hours before casting in her vote. She says this is an incredibly important election for her and for her peers.
“Honestly, I wanna vote for someone that actually cares about me and cares about the people around me just so we can finally make a difference in the world.” Says Uchechi Ohanu.
All in-person early voting in Georgia is closed and will not re-open New Years Day. The next day people will be able to cast in their votes will be on Election Day.
