ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Students in Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Fayette County public schools may be a little sadder Monday morning as the school year begins.
The districts starting Monday follow Cobb County and Henry County school districts which started classes last week. Atlanta Public and Fulton County public schools will head back to school in one week.
While the students will be focusing on hitting the books, drivers should be alert for students walking to and from school as well as watching out for school buses.
If a bus has it's stop arm extended and it's lights flashing, drivers must stop unless there is a median physically separating your car from the bus. School officials said plenty of technology will help keep an eye on drivers.
"We have 300 cameras on our school buses and those just provide another reminds that it's so important to slow down and stop appropriately when you see those flashing lights," said Gwinnett County Schools associate superintendent Dr. Steven Flynt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.