ATLANTA (CBS46)-- New data shows 62,000 people are flocking to Georgia every day to take advantage of reopened shops and services.
Many states are still enforcing strict shutdowns, while Georgia is partially reopened.
Researchers at the University of Maryland are able to track visitors by their cell phones. They found one week after Georgia allowed restaurants, hair salons, and other businesses to reopen, an additional 62,440 visitors come here daily. 90% of them are from surrounding states.
Health experts say that influx of visitors could potentially worse or prolong the spread of the virus.
