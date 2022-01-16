HALL COUNTY (CBS46) -- Downed trees and power lines impacted 12,000 residents in Hall County Sunday.
Neighbors Phillip Lindsay and Anthony Faulkenberry in Gainesville said they could hear the moment they lost power around 7 a.m.
“I woke up to a crash when the power line went to pieces,” said Faulkenberry.
“I thought thunder hit,” said Lindsay.
Other residents suffered damage to their property due to the storm. In the same Gainesville neighborhood, a large tree fell on a BMW.
Hall County officials said crews began repairs in the area during an afternoon break in severe weather, but they could not give an exact time all repairs would be complete.
“We’ve been trying to trap our heat,” said Lindsay. “I’m out there with a pot boiling water trying to keep my baby’s formula warm. I can’t warm it in the microwave or use a bottle warmer without power, so I’m using the gas grill.”
With black ice and dangerous road conditions in the forecast, residents were forced to bundle up while hunkering down. Some said they may head to a hotel for the night if their homes get too cold through the night.
Until then, they try to enjoy the rare snowfall.
“We had a snowball fight with the neighbor’s kids, hit him a few times, probably ate too many Oreos and milk,” said Faulkenberry. “Just trying to stay warm.”
