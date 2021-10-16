ATLANTA (CBS46) — Runners got a unique opportunity this morning -- a chance to run on a runway at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta.
The annual Mayor's 5K On The 5th Runway was hosted by Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.
We’re here! 💪🏾 ATL Mayor’s 5K! @cbs46 @KeishaBottoms pic.twitter.com/JxnL8bXnj7— Brooks Baptiste (@brooksbaptiste) October 16, 2021
Approximately 2,000 people signed up for the event, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ready, set, go! @KeishaBottoms #mayors5konthe5thrunway pic.twitter.com/NacWQOTNsq— Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) October 16, 2021
Proceeds from the run (and walk) will go to the Mayor's Youth Scholarship Program and United Way of Greater Atlanta.
Congrats to Atlanta Mayor @KeishaBottoms on finishing her own 5K @ATLairport!!! pic.twitter.com/fYbPOaaXGu— CBS46 (@cbs46) October 16, 2021
The race started at 6:30 a.m. and all participants were required to be off the runway by 7:30 a.m. so that the airport could get it ready again for flights to land.
That’s a wrap! @cbs46 anchor @karyngreer and Atlanta mayor @KeishaBottoms thank the crowd for a great race @ATLairport! Now, time for the awards! pic.twitter.com/Y6FQC8ovas— CBS46 (@cbs46) October 16, 2021
