Georgia was off to a slow start administering COVID-19 vaccines, but finally, more appointments are coming to the community.
Fulton County announced Sunday the community vaccination center at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has added thousands of appointments that are now available for eligible Georgians to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think in the beginning it was very difficult, I think a lot of people were very concerned,” said Terry Stowe, who was getting vaccinated Sunday afternoon.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, more than three million people are have gotten at least one shot.
But according to the CDC'S COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker -- the state has administered one of the lowest percentages of COVID-19 vaccines it has received.
“I care about my own health, and I also care about the health of people around me, I don’t want to get sick and have to go to the hospital, and I certainly don’t want to make anybody else sick,’ Stowe said.
But it seems as though the process is picking up steam and more vaccination appointments are opening up.
“I was anxiously awaiting that opportunity,” added Stowe.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the largest vaccination site in Georgia, along with nine other sites in the state, is now open to anyone who is eligible for the shot.
"A lot of my friends and neighbors are able to get vaccination appointments now, that didn’t exist," said Stowe.
"I’ve been amazed in the last couple weeks at the numbers of my friends who are getting it," Beaty said.
FEMA and the U.S. Department of Defense will bring additional resources starting this week. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will have the capacity to administer 6,000 shots a day, or 42,000 shots a week.
"I think people are feeling a lot better about being able to get their shots," added Stowe.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, on March 15, vaccine eligibility was extended to include adults aged 55 and older, individuals with disabilities and certain medical conditions.
Those with intellectual and developmental disabilities are already eligible for vaccination. The expansion now includes disabilities caused by an injury (e.g., traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury), a disability due to a longstanding condition that could cause vision loss, nerve damage or loss of a limb, or a disability due to illness such as ALS or multiple sclerosis.
The medical conditions referenced are:
- Asthma
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD
- Cystic Fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Hypertension
- Heart Conditions
- Immunocompromised State
- Liver Disease
- Neurologic Conditions
- Overweight and Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary Fibrosis
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Thalassemia
“I hope this is the beginning of the end of this,” Beaty added.
Vaccines are free and available to anyone in Georgia. No insurance or identification is required. To confirm eligibility, visit the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Anyone who is eligible to receive the vaccine can sign up now.
