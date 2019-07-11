HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A fallen Hall County Sheriff’s deputy was laid to rest today.
Friends, family and fellow officers honored 28-year-old Nicolas Blane Dixon at a memorial service at the Free Chapel in Gainseville at 11:00am Thursday morning.
The show of support for the local hero stretched far beyond the doors of the service.
Thousands of men, women and children lined the streets of Hall County to pay respects Deputy Dixon and his family, as the funeral procession made its way from the chapel to Memorial Park Cemetery, where he would be laid to rest.
Leslie Burke, of Hall County, brought her four children to the procession route, even though she had never even met Deputy Dixon or his family. “I feel there’s just something about it, so I just hope all of us coming together as a community, actually shows the family how much we do care about each other,” said Burke.
She said it was important for her to bring her kids out to teach them about respect of law enforcement. David Keaton agreed.
He brought his 18-year old son to the procession route as well. They brought large American flags and stood with their hands on their hearts as the horse drawn carriage, carrying Deputy Dixon’s body, passed by them. “We admire and honor law enforcement and it’s very important for us to be here,” said Keaton.
“He is going to be greatly missed and everybody in Hall County loved him very much.”
Deputy Dixon had been with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office for 3 years. He leaves behind a wife and 2 young sons, ages 9 and 4-months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.