Fulton County, GA (CBS46) Walking into a large meeting room adorned with lights, music, and decorated trees inside the Georgia World Congress Center will be the closest many people will come to experiencing a warm and a joyful Christmas.
The annual Hosea Helps Christmas Day Dinner is made possible by an army of committed volunteers.
“I think the difference this year is we are seeing more whole families at our tables,” said Elisabeth Omilami, the President and CEO of Hosea Helps and daughter of late civil rights leader Hosea Williams.
Vita Kyles and her family were one of the many who needed extra help this year.
“I appreciate this being there for them and me,” Kyles told CBS46.
They aren’t homeless, but she says this year, she just didn’t have the money for a big meal.
“Sometimes after you paid those bills, you just don’t have it,” Kyles told said. “You don’t want to tell your kids I paid rent. I paid the car note. Merry Christmas. And, then having to sit and eat peanut butter sandwiches or noodles. It’s nice to come out and have a decent hot meal on Christmas,” Kyles went on.
Her children were able to get bikes and boxed surprises--so did she and her husband.
Beyond the gifts and music, people in need received free medical exams, clothes, housing and job services.
“We will be serving about 3,500 people here on the site and another 4,000 home delivered meals,” Omilami told CBS46. “So, interestingly enough, the home deliveries are actually higher than the people that are actually here.”
She sees the events as proof that the need is still there and Hosea Helps is committed to bringing warmth, family, and holiday cheer.
Hosea Helps is still in need of a new building and is in the last stages of its fundraising effort.
“We’ve raised $1.1 million toward our $1.8 million goal. We are 75 percent of the way there,” Omilami said.
For more information on their fundraising efforts, visit https://4hosea.org/.
Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
