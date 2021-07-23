ATLANTA (CBS46) -- For more than 50-years the Braves have called Atlanta home.
The franchise features a rich history, but now some believe it’s time for change.
Born and raised in Marietta, Dr. Charles Shepard said it’s time for the team to change their name to one that is not offensive to native Americans.
“It’s not going to go away; they’re going to have to change their name at some point. Why not do it now in a way that honors Henry Aaron,” Shepard said.
He started an online petition in January after the passing of baseball great Hank Aaron, calling for the Braves to change their name to the Hammers in honor of Hammerin' Hank.
“Renaming the team, especially the Hammers which has a pretty wide body of support is really a double play for justice. I mean you honor a great Atlantan who is from the deep south and you minimize the harm to other people who have suffered greatly in this area,” Shepard said.
Nearly 2,000 fans have signed the petition, but Shepard is striving for 41,000 signatures, one for every seat in the ballpark.
“I don’t think so, I don’t we should buckle under to that PC pressure. I mean they’ve been the Braves a long time,” Baseball fan George Wallace said.
“I’m okay changing the name as long as we can keep the same font, I like how it looks,” Baseball fan Kelsey Daniels said.
“Hey man I think they should keep it the same. We home team so; we’re going to keep it,” Baseball fan Equan Tyler said.
Back at the ballpark, the front office stated they will always be the Atlanta Braves. Needless to say, this issue is sure to leave fans in a pickle.
“There is no better time than now, now is the time to do it,” Shepard said.
“Go Braves!” Wallace said.
The petition can be viewed here.
