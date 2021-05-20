MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Thousands are rallying behind an Alan C. Pope High School transgender student to get his preferred name read at graduation next week.
In a statement, the district says it will only use a student's legal name for any official business.
"I'm just excited to kind of end this year and go on to new things," said senior Soren Tucker.
For Tucker, that excitement is overshadowed by a debate surrounding his name.
"School documents like year books and like superlatives have all said Soren so I kind of forgot that it would be a problem."
Tucker is transgender and was born with a different name, one he hasn't used in conversation in several years.
He says a legal name change to Soren is in the works but not official yet. So, his diploma will have the name he was born with. However, he wants his preferred name read out loud at graduation.
"I first emailed my counselor just basically asking like I know you can't change it on the diploma, but since the call list is separate, if you could just say my name is Soren? She got back to me and said they couldn't do anything about it because it had to be my legal name."
Soren's friends took action and created a change.org petition which now has thousands of signatures and counting, in less than 24 hours.
"The goal is just for the administration and the graduation committee to say Soren's name at graduation. We just want him to be able to be recognized for who he is," said Lily Smith, a fellow senior and friend to Tucker.
Tucker said the issue has become bigger than him. "The more I thought about it, I know there will be people in future years, future graduating seniors that probably will have to go through something like this as well and I don't want anybody to have to go through that."
We requested an interview with the district. A spokesperson sent us a statement saying, “For any student, for all official school business, our schools use our students' legal names. If any student or family changes a student's legal name, we update that student's official record which impacts, among other examples, their schedules, transcripts, and diplomas."
Graduation is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m.
