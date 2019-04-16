GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Three thousand students and staff at Discovery High School in Gwinnett County are being tested for tuberculosis.
According to the Gwinnett County Health Department, one person tested positive for TB last month. Then 250 people were tested. This week, they expanded the testing to 3,000.
Test results are expected back Wednesday.
The testing is mandatory. Anyone who did not get tested must have it done by Friday or will not be allowed at school.
