ATLANTA (CBS46) — Thousands are without power across the metro Atlanta area as Tropical Depression Fred has started to wreak havoc across the state of Georgia.
According to Georgia Power's live outage map, there are well over 3,000 power outages in metro Atlanta. About 1,500 of those are currently down near Jonesboro in Clayton County.
Farther south and west, near Macon and Columbus, there are thousands more without power.
CBS46 has confirmed damage in both Meriwether and Coweta counties after a radar confirmed tornado hit those areas earlier Tuesday morning.
Stay with CBS46 for live updates throughout the day.
