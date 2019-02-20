Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Thousands of Georgia Power customers are currently offline after strong storms blew continue to make their way through metro Atlanta.
Most of the outages are in north Georgia with thousands in the dark in Bartow, Cherokee, Pickens and Dade counties.
There are also several pockets of outages that have hundreds in the dark.
No word on when service is expected to be restored.
Click here for the latest power outage numbers from Georgia Power.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.