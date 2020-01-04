ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Thousands of Georgia Power customers are in the dark as heavy winds continue to blow through metro Atlanta.
A check out the outage map shows over 7,000 customers without service across the area, with many in two pockets in northwest Atlanta. Those pockets are in Chamblee and Buckhead, where over 2,000 customers are without power.
Georgia Power is currently assessing the situation and it's unclear when service will be restored.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.