AUSTELL, GA (CBS46) Cobb County Police are interviewing a juvenile who allegedly posted a threat on social media Monday evening.
A parent of a Garrett Middle School student says her child texted her stating, "apparently there was a threat on Snapchat last night form someone [planning] to shoot up the school."
Tuesday morning the following message was sent to parents:
"Good Morning Garrett Middle School Parents,
This morning we were made aware of a threat that was posted on social media. The school administration along with local authorities are investigating, but have no reason to believe that the note is anything other than inappropriate remark. Student safety is our top priority and Cobb County School's Police Department has implemented its safety protocols for addressing threats to the school. All students are safe, and we will continue to be vigilant in ensuring everyone's safety."
A district spokesperson says the juvenile in question is a former students.
"We recently became aware of a threat, posted on social media, by a former student. The student who was allegedly involved was identified, is being interviewed by the Cobb PD, and parents have been notified. All students are safe, and we will continue to be vigilant to ensure student safety," said a district spokesperson.
