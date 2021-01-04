CANTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Threatening emails were sent to several counties leading up to Tuesday’s Senate runoff election. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI have been notified and all of those involved said they are taking these threats very seriously.
“Saturday afternoon, we were getting contacted by county employees who received an email with a threatening message about violence against the polling stations here in Cherokee County on Election Day,” said Captain Jay Baker, with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The threats brought out the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.
“Our job at this point is to do everything humanly possible to find out who the sender is, and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Vic Reynolds, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director.
But Cherokee County wasn’t the only target. GBI Director Reynolds said at least ten counties have received the same email.
“We felt it was important to get the word out to the public to let them know we already planned on having law enforcement officers at every single polling location here in Cherokee County,” Baker added.
Local law enforcement said violence and threats in the metro-Atlanta are on the rise.
“It’s certainly spiked up in the last couple of elections,” added Reynolds.
But they said they’re doing everything they can to ensure this is a safe free and fair election.
“We’re going to do everything we can to make it a safe location for people to come out and vote,” Baker said, “We certainly don’t want citizens to be afraid to come to the polling stations, we are confident it’s going to be safe, and we hope people exercise their rights and come out and vote.”
Cherokee County has 40 polling locations open from 7 am to 7 pm on Election Day. There will be extra security at every polling place.
In a statement from the FBI:
We are aware of the threats. We take all threats seriously and are in communication with our local, state and federal partners. As always we ask everyone to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.
