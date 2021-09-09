Sloppy Floyd Building Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46) — A threatening letter has prompted an evacuation at Sloppy Floyd Building in downtown Atlanta. 

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the letter was sent to one of the offices. The evacuation is being called a "precautionary measure."

No additional details are available at this time. This is a developing story. 

