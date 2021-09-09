ATLANTA (CBS46) — A threatening letter has prompted an evacuation at Sloppy Floyd Building in downtown Atlanta.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the letter was sent to one of the offices. The evacuation is being called a "precautionary measure."
The James Floyd Building, also known as the Twin Towers, is being evacuated due to a threatening letter received by one of the facility offices today.This complex houses thousands of state employees. We appreciate the @ga_dps for keeping us safe. #gapol— GA Senate Republicans (@GASenateGOP) September 9, 2021
No additional details are available at this time. This is a developing story.
