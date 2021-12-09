ATLANTA (CBS46) — Several metro Atlanta schools have seen a growing trend lately involving threats of violence in metro Atlanta schools.
Dionna Smith wasted no time keeping her children out of school Thursday after learning about a potential threat of violence at Kell High School in Marietta.
“I just feel terrible that our kids have to be worried about going to school,” Smith said. “Yesterday afternoon when my daughter was leaving school she called and was a bit frantic and just asked if she could please not go to school tomorrow because there had been a threat from someone saying that they were going to shoot up the school.”
Smith said it’s the second threat in as many weeks at the Cobb County school, prompting parents to keep their kids home.
“It’s just very worrisome, like how much is enough? And I even spoke with my children and said you’re staying home today, but it doesn’t fix the problem. You go back tomorrow, the next week and what do we do? Smith asked.
Our investigation found it’s a widespread problem across metro Atlanta.
Just this week, we learned of potential threats at Mundy’s Mill High School in Jonesboro, Grayson High in Loganville, Madras Middle School in Newnan, East Coweta Middle in Senoia, North Atlanta High School, Tuskegee Airman Global Academy in Atlanta and Loganville High where a 15-year-old student was arrested.
“It’s very alarming and again the thing I think is most troubling is it’s not a magic wand to fix this problem,” Smith said.
And back at Kell High School, district officials and police launched a comprehensive investigation and found the threat to be unfounded.
Still, Smith said school officials told her that her children’s absence from the classroom would be excused.
“It’s a really scary time not only for kids, but for parents. And I think all of our worst fear is if you don’t take a threat seriously and then something happens,” Smith said.
