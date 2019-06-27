DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) – Three people are in custody after a drug bust that yielded hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine.
During a search warrant executed on Wednesday, the GBI Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force seized over 200 pounds of methamphetamine from a vehicle and a residence in the 800 block of Williams Road.
During the raid at that residence, drug task force agents discovered an active methamphetamine lab, where an additional 300 pounds of unfinished methamphetamine was found.
Jorge Menera, Daniel Duarte Landa and Dominguez Marcio Vazquez were arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.