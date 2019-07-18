COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are investigating an accident that seriously injured two people in Cobb County.
The three-vehicle crash happened at Bells Ferry Road near Adair Drive around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said a Cobb County Transit bus was stopped at a bus stop on the southbound side of Bells Ferry Road, north of Adair Drive.
The driver of a gold Subaru Outback, Lisa McNeel, 61, of White stopped behind the CCT bus.
That’s when police say a black Ford Mustang, driven by 18-year-old Kerry Williams of Marietta, swerved to the left and clipped McNeel’s car.
The driver of the Ford careened into the northbound lane of Bells Ferry Road and collided head-on with the driver of a Toyota Camry, 19-year-old Tate Johnson.
Johnson’s car ran onto the sidewalk and went down a grade before it came to rest in a nearby parking lot.
McNeel did not require medical attention at the scene. Both Williams and Johnson were transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Cobb County Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.