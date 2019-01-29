ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed three cases of measles in metro Atlanta.
The tree people are related. Two cases were confirmed on January 13 and the other on January 26.
Those who may have been exposed to the virus are advised to first call a hospital, doctor or clinic and notify them. Do not seek in-person medical assistance without speaking with personnel on the phone.
Those who believe they may have the virus are advised to stay home and avoid others.
For assistance finding a doctor, call GA Department of Public Health at 404-657-2588.
