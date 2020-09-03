Cherokee County, GA (CBS46) -- Three Cherokee County high schools that had to shut down last month over concerns of growing numbers of coronavirus cases will reopen Thursday.
According to officials at Cherokee County Schools, Etowah, Woodstock and Creekview high schools will all reopen in a hybrid model. Until at least October 9, all students will remain at home on Wednesdays for digital learning. The remainder of the week, students will be divided based on their last names.
The short-term hybrid model does not impact students enrolled in digital learning.
