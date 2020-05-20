JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are currently looking for three children who haven't been seen since Tuesday morning in Jackson County.
Police say Tyler Allen, Cole Allen and Mattalyn Allen were last seen around 10:30 a.m. and may have been abducted by Anthony Duane Allen.
Police said they are likely traveling in a black, 2003 Pontiac Grand Am with an Iowa temporary tag.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact Arcade Police at 706-367-1911.
