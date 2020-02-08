FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) Three people are dead following a multiple-vehicle crash in Forest Park Friday night.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Forest Parkway and Lake Drive. Police say a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling east on Forest Parkway when the driver crossed the median and crashed head-on into a Ford Fiesta. The Corvette then crashed into a Ford Expedition.
The driver and passenger of the Fiesta were pronounced dead at the scene. They have yet to be identified. The driver of the Corvette also was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle. He has only been identified as a 54 year-old man.
A 13 month-old baby inside the Fiesta was taken to an area hospital with no serious injuries. The driver of the Ford Expedition sustained minor injuries. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
