ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County police are investigating the deaths of three adults found shot to death in a townhouse near Cumberland Mall Wednesday evening.
Detectives worked early into the morning Thursday gathering evidence in the townhouse, located in Vinings Parc East, a subdivision just off Stillhouse Lane.
According to police, the victims, two adult women and one adult man, died from apparent gunshot wounds.
At least two of the victims lived at the residence, police said, and were discovered when officials conducted a wellness check at the request of a loved one.
Check back with www.cbs46.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.